Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.76 EPS

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,358. Yellow has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $533.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01.

Get Yellow alerts:

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Yellow at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.