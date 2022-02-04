Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Yellow’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

YELL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 4,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,358. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $15.24.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yellow stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Yellow worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yellow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

