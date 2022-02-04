Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yandex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.03. Yandex posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yandex.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Yandex by 154.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YNDX traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,909,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.63. Yandex has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $87.11.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yandex (YNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.