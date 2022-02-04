Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.24.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.98. 479,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485,732. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

