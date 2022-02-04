Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE XYL opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. Xylem has a 52 week low of $90.67 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after acquiring an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

