XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.02) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON XLM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.97 million and a PE ratio of 112.50.

Get XLMedia alerts:

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.