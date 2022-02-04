XLMedia’s (XLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 76 ($1.02) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON XLM opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.45) on Tuesday. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 70 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.97 million and a PE ratio of 112.50.
XLMedia Company Profile
