Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.79.

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CBRE Group boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.23. 2,614,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,779. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.89.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 587,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 270,203 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,609,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 277,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 229,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

