Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WWD. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,658. Woodward has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.52.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

