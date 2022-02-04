Woodward, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WWD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $110.64 on Thursday. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.