Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $13,499,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $9,700,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $7,077,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth about $6,255,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

