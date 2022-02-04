Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 38,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

