WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 25.2% in January

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

WETF opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 787.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 91,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 81,589 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 99,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 52,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

