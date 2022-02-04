WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

WETF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,928. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

