Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WCAGY remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Wirecard has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.32.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG engages in the provision of software and information technology for payment processing and issuing products in the field of outsourcing and white label industry. It operates through the following segments: Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM); Acquiring and Issuing (A&I); and Call Center and Communication Services (CC&CS).

