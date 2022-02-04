William Garrett Gray Sells 37,063 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 37,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $93,028.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $200.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CKPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 12.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.