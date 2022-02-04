Whiteheart Hits Market Cap of $3.01 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $54,316.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $338.19 or 0.00898275 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.15 or 0.07432140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00054991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,609.08 or 0.99893077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055000 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007011 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.