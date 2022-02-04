Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.73. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 45,710 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 680,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the period.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

