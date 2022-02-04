Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Digital’s Q2 performance benefits from higher demand from cloud customers and recovering enterprise and video and image application markets. Robust demand for 18-terabyte and 20TB energy assisted drives and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs) is expected to drive the top line going ahead. Demand for the WD Black product line is strong due to gamers’ preference for more customized solutions along with SanDisk retail products. Encouraging PC shipment trends led by higher demand for notebooks are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Pandemic-related supply-chain and logistics troubles and component issues are likely to bump up costs. Stiff competition, a leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends are other concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on WDC. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $525,040,000 after buying an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after buying an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,964,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.