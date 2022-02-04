Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. 211,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,223,996. The stock has a market cap of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.21. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

