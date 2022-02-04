Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $174.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $144.78 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 237,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,055,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 37,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

