Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

SI opened at $102.06 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.97.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,453 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after buying an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after buying an additional 261,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,611,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,158,000 after buying an additional 161,574 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after buying an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after buying an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

