Wedbush Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $185.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.29.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock opened at $220.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.47. Biogen has a one year low of $212.56 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.