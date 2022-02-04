Wedbush Comments on Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $96.06 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $72.52 and a 1 year high of $124.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

