WEC Energy Group’s (WEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. 40,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,771. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.