WEC Energy Group’s (WEC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.
Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. 40,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,771. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
