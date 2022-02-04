WazirX Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00002423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $292.78 million and approximately $13.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,668.42 or 0.07178411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,134.79 or 0.99897619 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054521 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

