Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

WSBF opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.73%. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $207,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

