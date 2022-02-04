Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HCC stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 31,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,004. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $202.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

