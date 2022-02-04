Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 11,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 168,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 76,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. 62.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

