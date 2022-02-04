Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €190.00 ($213.48) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WCH. Barclays set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($184.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($180.90) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($213.48) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.36 ($183.55).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

WCH stock opened at €131.10 ($147.30) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €102.60 ($115.28) and a 12 month high of €174.75 ($196.35). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €138.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €144.66.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.