Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of approx. $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.

Wabash National stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. Wabash National has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wabash National from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $203,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

