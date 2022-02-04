Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.46. Wabash National shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 587 shares.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock valued at $358,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a PE ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

