W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.
GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.25.
Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $507.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06.
In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
