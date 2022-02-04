W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $560.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

GWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.25.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $507.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $364.72 and a twelve month high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

