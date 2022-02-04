Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($310.11) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($297.75) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €257.38 ($289.20).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €181.74 ($204.20) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €181.07 and a 200 day moving average of €190.86. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €155.20 ($174.38) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($283.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

