VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $577,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Wednesday, January 19th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.