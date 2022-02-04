VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $577,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $577,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.
Shares of VZIO stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,453. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after acquiring an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter valued at $1,427,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $1,671,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $1,541,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
