Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.57. 106,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,207,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.86. The company has a market cap of $436.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

