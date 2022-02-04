Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 12 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palladiem LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 352,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 293,271 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

