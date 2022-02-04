Vidulum Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 31.9% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $8,297.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000901 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 514.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

