Viacoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,034.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,034.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.63 or 0.00297168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001191 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

