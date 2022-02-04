Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives $66.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Verve Therapeutics stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,583. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.36. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,990 shares of company stock worth $8,841,612.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

