Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 1,040 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $243.75 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $254.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

