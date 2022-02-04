Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $893,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,094. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.49 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day moving average is $290.50.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.11.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total transaction of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

