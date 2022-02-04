Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.22 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 66.02% and a negative net margin of 3,612.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

