Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) were down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$77.32 and last traded at C$77.36. Approximately 51,684 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 79,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$79.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.69.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.