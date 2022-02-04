Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 197,788 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

