Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $79.86. The company had a trading volume of 154,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,253. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.13 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

