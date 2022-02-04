Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,233,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 411.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 78,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.13 and a one year high of $83.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.