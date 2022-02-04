Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Garrison Point Capital LLC

Garrison Point Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 32.0% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Garrison Point Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $100,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,330,000 after purchasing an additional 606,735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,905,000 after purchasing an additional 139,062 shares during the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $54.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

