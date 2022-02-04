Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.65

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.65 and last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 6922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 133,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 121,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

