Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 131.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,646. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

