Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,359 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,632,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 296.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after acquiring an additional 195,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

